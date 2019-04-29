Winning Streak Ends with 4-1 Loss to Smokies

April 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Tennessee Smokies were able to salvage their five-game set against the Jumbo Shrimp by beating Jacksonville 4-1 on Monday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans enjoyed a Yuengling Business Person Special and VyStar Credit Union Members buy-one, get-one-free ticket special.

The game was scoreless when Robel Garcia led off the fourth inning with a double against Jacksonville (10-15) starter Jordan Yamamoto (1-3). He scored on an error. Later in the frame, Luis Vazquez singled in Vimael Machin to make it 2-0 in favor of Tennessee (11-12).

Charcer Burks led off the fifth inning with a base hit before stealing second. After a ground out moved Burks to third, Garcia walked. Burks came into score on a P.J. Higgins ground out. After a free pass, Christian Donahue notched an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Jacksonville was only able to get on the board in the fifth inning. John Silviano walked against Smokies starter Zach Hedges (1-0). After a pair of ground outs, Anfernee Seymour's RBI single put the Jumbo Shrimp on the board.

Tennessee reliever Wyatt Short pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Monday's winning raffle number of 1955937027 won a prize of $75.

Jacksonville begins a 10-game road trip with Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. ET first pitch at Mississippi. RHP Cody Poteet (2-2, 3.52 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.