Smokies Leave Jacksonville with Earned 4-1 Win

April 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Tennessee Smokies (11-12) concluded their road trip Monday afternoon with a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (10-15) at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The win snapped their season long five-game losing streak. The Jumbo Shrimp brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth, seventh, and eighth, but Smokies pitching worked around the jams.

Robel Garcia led off the fourth inning with a ground-rule double, the Smokies first hit of the game. He moved to third on P.J. Higgins' ground-out to short. After Vimael Machin walked, Jumbo Shrimp catcher Rodrigo Vigil tried to throw behind Garcia at third but his throw sailed into left, allowing Garcia to score. Machin went to second on the throw, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on Luis Vazquez's RBI-single.

Charcer Burks started the fifth with a single, stole second, and moved to third on a groundout. After Garcia walked, Higgins grounded into a fielders choice, scoring Burks to give the Smokies a 3-0 lead. Garcia went to second on the play, and after Machin walked, Garcia scored on Christian Donahue's RBI-single.

RHP Zach Hedges (W, 1-0) had retired 10-straight Jumbo Shrimp prior to walking John Silviano to lead off the fifth. Silviano ended up at third after a pair of groundouts and scored Jacksonville's only run on Anfernee Seymour's RBI-single. Hedges allowed just one run on four hits with six strikeouts in 6.1 innings. RHP Jordan Yamamoto (L, 1-3) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in five innings. LHP Wyatt Short (S, 1) pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of 2019.

The Smokies are off Tuesday and begin a series with the Jackson Generals on Wednesday at Smokies Stadium. RHP Tyson Miller (1-1, 1.42) will take the ball in the series opener, first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. Wednesday is All You Can Eat Wednesdays and Peanut Free Night, presented by the Allergy, Asthma, & Sinus Center. All fans with peanut allergies will be able to enjoy a game at Smokies Stadium worry free as all peanut products will be removed from the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.