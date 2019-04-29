Barons Drop Series Finale to Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Despite a pair of hits each from Blake Rutherford and Yermin Mercedes, the Birmingham Barons (10-15) dropped the series finale against the Montgomery Biscuits (15-9) by a 3-2 final Monday at Riverwalk Stadium.

Mercedes, who singled in the second and again in the fourth, extended his season-long hit streak to 14 games in the loss. The 26-year-old backstop has reached base safely in all 15 appearances.

Luis Alexander Basabe and Eloy Jimenez held the longest hitting streaks of the 2018 season at 15 games apiece.

Montgomery tagged Barons left-hander Tanner Banks (L, 0-3) with an early run when Brett Sullivan delivered an RBI-single in the second.

Banks, who logged three innings of work in his return to the Barons' rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen, allowed three runs (one earned) five hits and struck out a pair.

Barons southpaw Matt Tomshaw (3.0 IP) and right-hander Danny Dopico (2.0 IP) combined for five scoreless innings in relief of Banks.

The Biscuits scored all three runs in the first three innings and took a 3-0 lead before a wild pitch brought home Birmingham's first run of the game.

Ti'Quan Forbes later launched his first home run at the Double-A level with a no-doubter to left. The solo shot cut the deficit to one, but the Barons could not manage to push the tying run across the plate.

Arturo Reyes (W, 4-1) picked up the win for the Biscuits with a seven-inning, two-run performance. Right-hander Curtis Taylor earned his first save of the season after he shut out the Barons over the final two innings, which included a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Barons will return home to begin a five-game set against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field as Barons LHP Kodi Medeiros (0-3, 6.39) opposes Lookouts LHP Scott Moss (1-1, 6.35).

Coverage of Wednesday's game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on WJQX-FM 100.5 with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

