Blake Allemand Promoted to Triple-A San Antonio

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a pair of roster moves on Monday prior to their game against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Infielder Blake Allemand has been promoted to Triple-A San Antonio, while right- right-handed pitcher Tyler Spurlin has been added to the Shuckers roster.

Allemand gets his first promotion to Triple-A after spending the entire 2017 and 2018 campaign in Biloxi. Over his Double-A career, the utility infielder slashed .256/.322/.378 with 36 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 66 RBI. Taken in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Texas A&M, Allemand led the Shuckers in doubles in 2017 with 21 and is third all-time in doubles in Shuckers history.

Spurlin rejoins the Shuckers for the first time since 2016. The 27-year-old righty missed all of the 2017 with a right elbow sprain and all of 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 9, 2018. While he was with the Shuckers in 2016, Spurlin made 41 relief appearances for Biloxi, pitching to a 1-0 record with a 3.48 ERA.

