Reyes Silences Barons, 3-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Arturo Reyes (4-1) went seven strong innings for his third-consecutive start, and the Biscuits (15-9) edged out the Birmingham Barons (10-15), 3-2, on a Grand Slam School Day on Monday morning at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits scored the same number of runs (three) in all five games of the series and won four of the five contests.

Reyes, who worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, went seven innings for the win, and what was also his fourth-consecutive quality start for the Butter and Blue.

After Jesus Sanchez led off the bottom of the second with a double, Brett Sullivan knocked home the right fielder with an RBI-single off Barons starter Tanner Banks (0-3) to make it 1-0 Biscuits.

In the third, with the bases loaded and Sullivan at the plate again, the designated hitter grounded to first but Banks, running over to cover the bag, dropped the toss there by Trey Michalczewski, which allowed Miles Mastrobuoni and Dalton Kelly to score the only other two runs the Biscuits would need.

A Reyes wild pitch in the fourth got the Barons on the board, and a solo homer off the bat of Ti'Quan Forbes in the seventh made it close, but Curtis Taylor shut down the Barons over the final two innings, dealing a scoreless eighth and ninth for his first save of the season.

The Biscuits will have an off day on Tuesday, and will then welcome the Mobile BayBears to Riverwalk Stadium for the first time this season on Wednesday, May 1 when it will be Craft Beer Night. Josh Fleming (2-1) will take on Jesus Castillo (0-3) at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the series will feature Military Appreciation Night and MAX Fireworks on Friday, May 3; Star Wars Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 4; and Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Sunday, May 5.

