BayBears Walk off on Another Home Run Monday

MOBILE, AL - For the second time in three games, the Mobile BayBears (11-13) walked off with a two-out home run in the final inning to beat the Mississippi Braves (10-13). Mobile's Jhoan Urena and Roberto Pena reached after back-to-back strikeouts by Josh Graham and then Roberto Baldoquin hit his first home run of 2019, just over left fielder Connor Lien's outstretched glove to give Mobile a 5-3 win on Monday afternoon.

Both walk-off homers were the first of the season from Baldoquin and Connor Justus (Saturday's game two). The BayBears took four of five in the series, despite the M-Braves jumping out to a lead in all five games.

Drew Waters led off with a hit for a fourth consecutive game on Monday and has reached in 19 of 22 games played this season. He doubled with two outs in the third inning and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Mobile starter Patrick Sandoval and scored on a second wild pitch.

The BayBears went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bo Way and Urena opened with singles against Mississippi starter Kyle Muller and Pena walked to load the bases. Muller, the No. 13 prospect for the Braves, forced out a run at the plate for the first out but walked Julian Leon with the bases loaded to tie the game and plunked Brendon Sanger to put Mobile up 2-1.

That was the only rough patch for Muller, turning in 5.0 innings of two-run baseball. The 20-year-old struck out three and walked five, giving up just three hits in his fifth start.

The 20-year-old duo of Waters and Cristian Pache struck in the top of the sixth inning against Mobile relief pitcher Dario Beltre. Waters doubled for the second time in the game, his league-leading 11th of the year and Pache followed with a triple off the top of the left field wall, scoring Waters. Pache leads the Southern League with four triples. The top position player prospect for the Atlanta Braves then sprinted home on a wild pitch to put the M-Braves up 3-2.

The M-Braves lead the Southern League with 44 doubles in 23 games and 63 extra-base hits. Waters was 3-for-4 on Monday, his fifth three-hit game of the season and Pache's 2-for-4 day gave him a league-leading tenth multi-hit performance.

Connor Johnstone (H, 1) delivered 2.1 innings of scoreless relief behind Muller and Jordan Harrison (H, 2) struck out two batters to end a Mobile threat in the eighth inning. Harrison has not given up a run over 9.1 innings with Mississippi this season.

Graham (L, 2-1) took over in the ninth and struck out Jahmai Jones and Bo Way before Urena blooped a single down the right-field line. Pena worked a walk setting up the game-winning home run by Baldoquin. Mobile reliever Adrian Almeida (W, 1-0) was credited with the win.

The M-Braves will travel back home and will enjoy their first day off in 21 days on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp come to town on Wednesday to begin the first leg of a ten-game homestand at Trustmark Park. RHP Patrick Weigel (0-1, 2.84) will make the start for the M-Braves against Jacksonville RHP Cody Poteet (2-2, 3.52) First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CT with coverage beginning at 5:50 pm on 103.9 FM WYAB, the free TuneIn Radio app. and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

