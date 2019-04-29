Southern League Names Weekly Award Winners for April 22-28

April 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Biloxi Shuckers infielder Weston Wilson has been named Player of the Week and Mobile BayBears RHP Jeremy Beasley has been named Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of April 22-28.

Wilson, 24, earns Player of the Week honors after posting a pair of multi-hit games and homering during three straight contests for the Shuckers. The High Point, North Carolina native led the league in slugging percentage (.769) this past week while finishing among the league leaders in a number of categories including runs scored (5, T-8th), hits (8, T-7th), total bases (20, 3rd), RBI (9, 2nd), on-base percentage (.419, 10th), and OPS (1.189, 2nd).

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Wilson in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft out of Clemson University. In 35 total games with Biloxi from 2018-19, Wilson is hitting .269 (35-for-130) with six home runs and 17 RBIs. He was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for games played April 23-29, 2018.

Beasley, 23, is named Pitcher of the Week following a pair of efficient outings for the Mobile BayBears. On Tuesday Beasley blanked the Pensacola Blue Wahoos across five shutout innings to pick up the win. Yesterday he returned to the mound against the Mississippi Braves; allowing only one run on three hits while working five innings of relief.

In total Beasley finished the week allowing only two walks and five hits while striking out 13 batters in 10.0 IP. He led the league with a miniscule 0.70 WHIP and finished among qualified pitchers in opponents' batting average (.143, 3rd), ERA (0.90, T-4th), and strikeouts (13, T-3rd).

The Los Angeles Angels selected Beasley in the 30th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft also out of Clemson University. In 15 total appearances (11 starts) for Mobile from 2018-19, Beasley has posted a 4-4 record alongside a 2.77 ERA (20 ER/65.0 IP). He is currently listed as the Angels no. 24 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.