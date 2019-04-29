Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 28 vs. Tennessee

April 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp look to sweep the Tennessee Smokies in Monday's 12:05 p.m. from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. For a Yuengling Business Person Special, fans can purchase a package of a reserved seat, jumbo hot dog and 16 oz. Yuengling can (or small fountain soda) is just $15 at the Jumbo Shrimp box office. The Jumbo Shrimp will be offering half-price 16 oz. Yuengling cans ($3) until alcohol sales end in the seventh inning. On National Shrimp Scampi Day, the club will also have shrimp scampi on special in the Wheelhouse Lounge.

JUMBO SHRIMP HOLD OFF SMOKIES

John Silviano homered and Corey Bird tripled in a pair of runs Sunday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp held off the Tennessee Smokies 4-3. Jacksonville struck in their first at-bats on an RBI double by J.C. Millan. Silviano led off the fifth with a home run and later in the frame, Bird laced a two-run triple to increase the advantage to 4-0. The score remained that way until the seventh, Christian Donahue registered an RBI single. In the ninth, Robel Garcia smacked a two-run homer, but Tennessee could get no closer as Brett Graves earned his first save of the season. Jumbo Shrimp starter Jorge Guzman earned his first win since September 2, 2017 by going five shutout innings. Magneuris Sierra notched four hits in the win.

SPRING CLEANING?

Jacksonville's first five-game winning streak of the season has been spurred by a hot offense. The Jumbo Shrimp have put up 31 runs in the last five games (6.2 per game) after having scored just 43 in the campaign's first 20 contests (2.2 per game). In total, Jacksonville has seen 17 multi-hit efforts in the last five games. Meanwhile, the Shrimp staff has surrendered just 15 runs (3.0 per game) over this span. If the Jumbo Shrimp can win Monday's series finale against Tennessee, it would be the club's first sweep of at least five games since brooming Birmingham over six games from August 21-25 of the 2017 season. No Jacksonville team has swept the Smokies in recorded club history (through the 2005 season).

NOT YOUR AVERAGE JOE

Jacksonville infielder Joe Dunand came into play on April 20 hitting .180/.255/.240 with only three doubles, four RBIs and three walks. However, in the eight games since then, the Miami native is 10-for-28, posting a batting line of .357/.438/.500 with a double, home run, nine RBIs and four walks. A product of NC State, Dunand pulled the ball 37.4 percent of the time in 66 games with High-A Jupiter and 46.3 percent of the time in 61 contests with Jacksonville in 2018. This season, he has raised his pull percentage to 52.9 percent, the 13th-highest such mark in the Southern League. Dunand's ground ball rate has increased from 35.8 percent (High-A) and 32.4 percent (Double-A) to 39.3 percent this season.

AND SO IT BEGINS

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 2-13 record and 5.33 ERA over 81.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 41 walks (4.7 BB/9), 78 strikeouts (8.7 K/9) and 84 hits allowed (9.3 H/9). However, the club's five-game winning streak has seen stellar starting pitching. Over these last five games, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 5-0 record and 1.50 ERA (5 ER in 30.0 IP). The quartet of starters have walked 12 (3.6 BB), fanned 23 (6.9 K/9) and yielded 22 hits (6.6 H/9).

IT'S MILLER'S TIME

In five games from April 12 through April 17, Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller went just 2-for-18 (.111), dropping his season batting line to .178/.213/.267. However, in the 10 games since, including a five-hit barrage on April 20, Miller is 14-for-40 (.350/.450/.550) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and six RBIs. After posting batted ball rates to center field of 24.6 percent (2017, Low-A), 26.5 percent (2018, High-A) and 23.7 percent (2018, Double-A), Miller is using the middle of the field 37.3 percent this year.

TICKLE THE TWINE

Infielder Justin Twine has been a consistent force on offense for Jacksonville. The Falls City, Texas native has reached base in 17 of the last 20 games, batting 23-for-76 with a double, two triples, home run, eight RBIs, four walks and two hit-by-pitches to post a .303/.361/.408 batting line during this run. After recording 37.4 and 44.9 percent pull rates with Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter, respectively, in 2018, Twine is pulling the ball at a 49.1 percent rate this season. That figure is the 18th-highest such mark in the Southern League.

ARMS RACE

Jumbo Shrimp catchers Rodrigo Vigil, Santiago Chavez and B.J Lopez (currently reassigned to High-A Jupiter) have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio this season for Jacksonville. Chavez's eight men caught stealing is second in Double-A, and as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 16 potential base stealers, ranking sixth out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville's 42.1 percent caught stealing rate ranks eighth in the Double-A level.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.