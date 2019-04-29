Pfeifer Transferred to A+ Florida, Aro Activated from IL

MOBILE, AL - The Atlanta Braves have made the following roster moves which affect the Mississippi Braves roster. LHP Phil Pfeifer has been transferred to High-A Florida and RHP Jonathan Aro has been activated from the 7-day injured list.

Pfeifer, 26, is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA (6 ER/11.0 IP) with 10 walks and seven strikeouts over seven relief appearances for the M-Braves this season.

The Braves acquired Pfeifer along with RHP Caleb Dirks from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Bud Norris, OF Dian Toscano, a player to be named later (RHP Alex Grosser) and cash considerations on June 30, 2016. The Chattanooga, Tennessee native has appeared in 58 games, including 16 starts over parts of four seasons for the M-Braves, going 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA (32 ER/80 IP).

Aro, 28, was 2-0 with a 6.23 ERA (6 ER/8.2 IP), five walks and eight strikeouts in five games before being placed on the injured list on April 20. The Braves signed Aro as a minor league free agent on January 18.

The La Vega, Dominican Republic native is 29-21 with a 2.99 ERA over 193 games and 14 starts in his nine-year minor league career with the Red Sox, Mariners, Padres and Braves organizations.

