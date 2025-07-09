Wichrowski Sets Career-High with 6.1 Innings, Shuckers Fall to Barons

July 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Brett Wichrowski

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (49-34, 7-7) had the tying run at second with two outs in the ninth, but a potential comeback fell short for the second straight day in a 6-4 loss to the Birmingham Barons (45-38, 7-7). Despite the loss, Luis Lara tied his career-high with a four-hit game, including a two-RBI double in the ninth inning. On the mound, Shuckers' starter Brett Wichrowski set a new career-high with 6.1 innings, pitching into the seventh for the first time in his career.

Ethan Murray began the scoring in the first with an RBI double to left, scoring Luis Lara. The Barons tied the game in the second with a solo home run from Wilfred Veras, but the Shuckers responded with a solo home run from Bladimir Restituyo in the fifth. The Barons then tied the game at two in the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Ryan Galanie. In the eighth, a two-RBI double from Galanie gave the Barons their first lead of the afternoon. Later in the inning, a sacrifice fly from Jacob Gonzalez and an RBI single from Caden Connor made it 6-2. In the ninth, Luis Lara's second double of the day drove in a pair, making it 6-4, but Dalton Roach stranded two with a looking strikeout, ending the game.

Shane Murphy (6-3) earned the win with seven innings for the Barons while Ryan Middendorf (0-2) took the loss. Luis Lara (4-for-5), Ethan Murray (2-for-5) and Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Lara also recorded two doubles, giving him a Southern League-best 22 on the season.

The series resumes at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tate Kuehner (7-4, 2.82) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Hagen Smith (2-0, 2.70) for the Barons. Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products. Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

