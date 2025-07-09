Gonzalez, Galanie and Veras Home Runs Leads to Barons 7-5 Win over the Shuckers

July 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Jacob Gonzalez, Ryan Galanie, and Wilfred Veras home runs led the Birmingham Barons to a 7-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers before 1,806 at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. The Barons are last in the Southern League in home runs, but they showed up with the three big blasts the previous night.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch (5-3, 1.83) gets the win, going 6.0 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and only one walk with five strikeouts. Tyler Davis pitched an inning, giving up only a hit with three strikeouts. Jerold Rosado pitched 0.1 innings, giving up one hit, two earned runs, and three walks. Mark McLaughlin pitched 0.2 innings to close out the eighth inning. Zach Franklin closed out the ninth to record his sixth save of the season, getting three strikeouts.

The Barons started in the top of the first inning when Rikuu Nishida had an infield single, and William Bergolla had a bunt single. Gonzalez homered to right center field for his sixth home run of the season, and the Barons took a 3-0 early lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Veras hit a home run over the left field fence for his sixth home run of the season, and the Barons took a 4-0 lead. Mario Camilletti singled to right field, and Colby Smelley singled to center field. Jacob Burke roped a double down the left field line, scoring Camilletti, and the Barons led 5-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Biloxi scored on a Mike Boeve ground out and a Zavier Warren sacrifice fly. The Barons lead was cut to 5-2. In the top of the seventh inning, Nishida singles on a bunt single, and Galanie hits his fifth home run of the season to deep left field, and the Barons led 7-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, a steal attempt to third base and a throwing error brought home Adam Hall for the Shuckers run, and the Barons lead was now 7-3. In the bottom of the eighth inning, an RBI double by Warren scored two more runs, but the Shuckers still trailed 7-4. Adam Hall sacrifice fly added another run, but that is all the Shuckers could score in the eighth, and the Barons go on for the 7-5 win.

For the Barons, Nishida had two hits, two runs scored, and his 24th stolen base of the season. Bergolla had two hits and a run scored. Veras had two hits with a home run.







