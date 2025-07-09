Biscuits Mount Comeback in 7-5 Win over Smokies

July 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Derrick Edington

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Derrick Edington(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Montgomery Biscuits (46-37, 8-6) evened the series after a 7-5 comeback win over the Knoxville Smokies (39-43, 7-7) on Wednesday night.

After going down by five runs after the first three innings, Montgomery managed to turn things around in the later stages of game two. Putting up five runs over a three-inning span, the Biscuits tied things up after the sixth.

In the eighth, a pair of singles would put Montgomery on the bases. Homer Bush Jr. managed to send those two home after an RBI single along with a Smokies error. Those runs secured the 7-5 Montgomery win.

Tres Barrera had a perfect night from the plate. The designated hitter totaled for two hits, two runs and one RBI. Will Simpson had a pair of hits for himself with a run and RBI as well.

The win is credited to Alex Cook, who pitched two strikeouts in a scoreless one inning during his Montgomery debut. Derrick Edington earns his fifth save of the year after shoving three strikeouts in two innings of no score.

The third game of the series is on Thursday evening at Covenant Health Park. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Tyler Schlaffer is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.