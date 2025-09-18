"No One Likes Us: the Philly Story: MLS Fieldnotes Presented by Coca-Cola

Published on September 18, 2025

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







How does a club go from having fans before it even exists to winning the Supporters' Shield? Enter Sons of Ben: a passionate Supporters group whose efforts led Philadelphia from not having an MLS team to seeking their second Supporters Shield in history in 2025.







