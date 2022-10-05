New York Islanders Assign Five Players to Bridgeport
October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The New York Islanders announced Wednesday the following roster moves.
The following five players have been assigned to Bridgeport Islanders training camp: goaltender Jakub Skarek and forwards William Dufour, Simon Holmstrom, Ruslan Iskhakov and Aatu Raty.
Isaiah George has been assigned to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.
