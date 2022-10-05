Monsters Announce Three Additions to Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets loaned defenseman Jake Christiansen and forwards Kirill Marchenko and Carson Meyer to the Monsters.

The Monsters' 2022-23 Training Camp continues tomorrow, Thursday, October 6th at OBM Arena in Strongsville. All training camp sessions and practices at OBM Arena this season are free and open to the public with sessions running roughly 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

