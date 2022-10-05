Busdeker Sends IceHogs into Overtime with Final Minute Shot; Wild Snags the 2-1 Victory

October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







With 14 seconds remaining in the third period, Rockford IceHogs forward D.J. Busdeker batted down a fluttering shot to find the back of the net to tie the Iowa Wild 1-1, but the Wild secured the 2-1 victory in overtime at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa in Wednesday night's preseason game.

Forward Sammy Walker scored the game's opening goal on the power play with an assist from Tanner Kaspick at 6:43 in the first period to give the Wild the lead in a controlled beginning period. The IceHogs tried to force the issue in a fast-moving second period, but their penalty kill was put to the test and denied four Wild man-advantages to keep the contest within one after two frames. Wild goalie Hunter Jones stepped in at the start of the frame for Jesper Wallstedt and blocked all nine IceHogs chances in a no-scoring period.

However, late in the period, Busdeker almost tied the game with a short-side clean shot that rang through the arena when it hit the post.

Last season, the IceHogs were 10th best in the AHL on the penalty kill and held the Wild scoreless with six perfect penalty kills after Walker's goal. Defenseman Koletrane Wilson tried to rally the IceHogs when he dropped the gloves against the Wild's James Sanchez in the third period.

After the impressive display of hand-eye coordination from Busdeker's score, the clubs went into overtime for the second time in their preseason histories. Looking to carry the momentum of the last-second score, Lukas Reichel had first possession for the IceHogs. The three-on-three battle was lost when Walker snuck a shot under the hand of goalie Arvid Soderblom to end the game 2:21 into the extra session.

