Hurricanes Assign 8 Players to Wolves

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday announced they have assigned eight players to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

The following players are expected to join the Wolves' training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 AHL season:

Forwards Noel Gunler, Vasiliy Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees, Malte Stromwall and Tuukka Tieksola, defenseman Anttoni Honka and goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Zach Sawchenko.

In addition, defenseman Griffin Mendel has been released from his amateur tryout contract and will return to the Wolves.

The Wolves will play a pair of exhibition games in advance of the '22-23 regular-season opener. Chicago will host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at its training facility, the Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates, before traveling to Panther Arena in Milwaukee for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Wolves open defense of their AHL championship on Saturday, Oct. 15 when they host the Admirals in their 29th season opener. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise a 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters.

