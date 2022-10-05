Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 10:30 a.m.

October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears open the 2022 preseason this morning with a 10:30 a.m. puck drop at rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Today is the first of three preseason games for Hershey, with the Bears visiting Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Oct. 8, and hosting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, Oct. 9. The 2022-23 Hershey Bears regular season, presented by Penn State Health, opens on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. versus the Utica Comets at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (0-0-0-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (0-0-0-0)

October 5, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. | Preseason Game #1 | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Jared Cummins (#46), Jordan Deckard (#14)

Linespersons: Ben Gawlik (#0), John Watson (#93)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Facebook Live

Preseason games are NOT broadcast via the Bears Radio Network, the Bears Mobile App, or on AHLTV. Preseason games will be available via an audio only stream via the Hershey Bears Facebook page.

TIME TO TUNE UP:

The Hershey Bears start the 2022 preseason this morning with the first of three contests in the exhibition season. The Chocolate and White opened Training Camp on Monday, and the club's roster currently features 34 players. This morning's contest will showcase a younger lineup with a majority of Hershey's veterans yielding sweaters to players looking to make an impression on new head coach Todd Nelson and his staff. Last season, Hershey went a perfect 3-0 in the preseason, including a 5-4 victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Oct. 8, 2021.

HOMETOWN PRIDE:

Forward Shane Sellar is slated to be in the lineup for the Bears today. For Sellar, pulling on the Chocolate and White sweater is a dream come true. The Carlisle native grew up playing for the York Devils and the Hershey Jr. Bears, and was a two-time champion with the Hershey Quebec team. The 25-year-old is in camp on a tryout with the Bears and has three games of pro experience with the ECHL's Reading Royals. He completed his NCAA career at R.P.I. in 2021-22, posting 12 points (7g, 5a) in 39 games.

TO BE FRANK:Forward Ethen Frank is expected to be in the lineup today for Hershey. The 24-year-old led the NCAA in goals last year, finding the twine 26 times in just 38 games at Western Michigan. After his collegiate career ended, he signed an AHL deal with Hershey in April. In just his second AHL game, Frank struck for a power play goal at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 3-2 overtime loss on Apr. 15. A pair of injuries sidelined Frank late last season after playing parts of five games for Hershey, but the Papillion, Nebraska native is now healthy and has switched to uniform number 28 for his rookie campaign in 2022-23.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Ryan Scarfo and defender Michael Kim, each signed by Hershey to AHL contracts this summer, are former Penguins...Hershey's training camp roster has family ties to the organization's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals. Forward Matthew Strome is the younger brother of Washington forward Dylan, and forward Peter Laviolette is the son of the Capitals head coach with the same name...Hershey went 8-3-1-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, but the Bears fell to the Penguins in three games in the opening round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs...Hershey concludes its preseason by hosting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sunday at GIANT Center at 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.