Flyers Send Six to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced that six players have been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Additionally, three more were placed on waivers which could bring the total to nine players joining Lehigh Valley by tomorrow afternoon.

Assigned to Lehigh Valley today:

Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell

Defensemen - Adam Ginning, Adam Karashik, Cam York

Goaltenders - Pat Nagle

Placed on waivers for the purposes of assigning to Lehigh Valley:

Forwards Adam Brooks and Max Willman and defenseman Louie Belpedio.

First-rounders Cam York (2019) and Tyson Foerster (2020) were the top Flyers' draft selections in consecutive years and are two of the most exciting young prospects in the organization.

York, 21, split his time almost equally between Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley in the 2021-22 season playing 34 games with the Phantoms where he scored 2-10-12 while playing 30 NHL games with the Flyers where he scored 3-7-10. York was captain of the USA World Juniors Team that won the Gold Medal in Edmonton in January 2021.

Foerster, 20, also won a Gold Medal at the World Juniors, representing Team Canada this past August while scoring three goals with three assists for six points during the tournament. He only played nine games with the Phantoms in 2021-22 before a shoulder injury in November derailed his season. He returned to health in March to play 13 games with the Barrie Colts in the OHL.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open their preseason schedule on Friday, October 7 with an away game at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms have a pair of home preseason tilts at PPL Center on Saturday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears and Wednesday, October 12 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters a Rally Towel Giveaway. T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

