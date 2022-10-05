Blackhawks Assign Philip, Seney, Sikura and Beaudin to IceHogs
October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the following players have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League:
Forwards Luke Philp, Brett Seney and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin
The IceHogs battle the Iowa Wild in a pair of preseason contests starting tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6 at Xtreme Arena at 7:05 p.m. in Coralville, Iowa. Catch the preseason action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!
