Blackhawks Assign Philip, Seney, Sikura and Beaudin to IceHogs

October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the following players have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League:

Forwards Luke Philp, Brett Seney and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin

The IceHogs battle the Iowa Wild in a pair of preseason contests starting tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6 at Xtreme Arena at 7:05 p.m. in Coralville, Iowa. Catch the preseason action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

