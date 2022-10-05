Griffins to Host Pre-Game Fan Fest on Saturday, October 15

October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will host their first-ever Fan Fest presented by Hope Network on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

The event is free, but fans must have a ticket to that night's game against the San Diego Gulls to attend. The Fan Fest includes indoor bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, arcade games, a chance to win free season tickets and much more. All activities will be held on the concourse or on the ice of Van Andel Arena. Click here for more details.

From 4:15-5:15 p.m. at ice level, fans have an opportunity to shoot-to-win free season tickets for the 2022-23 season, valued at $1,200. They'll test their skills by taking one 180-foot shot on goal in an attempt to score in a cutout along the ice. Participants must complete an entry form either online in advance or while at Fan Fest. Sticks and pucks will be provided.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.