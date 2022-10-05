Canucks Release 2022 AHL Training Camp Roster
October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's initial training camp roster, prior to its first on-ice session at Port Coquitlam Community Centre. The 24-man roster includes 12 forwards, 10 defencemen and two goaltenders.
The 2022 Training Camp Roster features seven former Vancouver Canucks draft picks. In addition, 10 players were signed as free agents to AHL contracts, three players were signed as free agents to NHL contracts by the Vancouver Canucks, one player was acquired via trade by the Vancouver Canucks and two players are currently participating on AHL Training Camp try-out agreements.
Sixteen (16) players from the roster appeared in at least one game with the Abbotsford Canucks during the team's inaugural season in 2021-22.
2022 Abbotsford Canucks Training Camp Roster
Two (2) goaltenders, 2021-22 team(s): Michael DiPietro (Vancouver - NHL, Abbotsford - AHL), Artūrs Šilovs (Abbotsford - AHL, Trois-Rivieres (ECHL)
Ten (10) defencemen, 2021-22 team(s): Matt Anderson (South Carolina - ECHL, Minnesota-Duluth - NCHC), Guillaume Brisebois (Vancouver - NHL, Abbotsford - AHL), Noah Juulsen (Vancouver - NHL, Abbotsford - AHL), Alex Kannok Leipert (Abbotsford - AHL), Wyatt Kalynuk (Chicago - NHL, Rockford - AHL), Brady Keeper (did not participate due to injury), Dylan MacPherson (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - AHL, Wheeling - ECHL), Chad Nychuk (Brandon - WHL), Quinn Schmiemann (Kamloops - WHL), Jet Woo (Abbotsford - AHL)
Twelve (12) forwards, 2021-22 team(s): Matt Alfaro (Abbotsford, Manitoba, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - AHL, Wheeling - ECHL), Vincent Arseneau (Abbotsford - AHL), Arshdeep Bains (Red Deer - WHL), Carson Focht (Abbotsford - AHL, Kalamazoo - ECHL), Marc Gatcomb (Abbotsford - AHL, UConn - HEA), Yushiroh Hirano (Abbotsford - AHL, Cincinnati - ECHL), Danila Klimovich (Abbotsford - AHL), Will Lockwood (Vancouver - NHL, Abbotsford - AHL), Tristen Nielsen (Abbotsford - AHL), Michael Regush (Miami-Ohio - NCHC), John Stevens (Abbotsford - AHL), Chase Wouters (Abbotsford - AHL)
