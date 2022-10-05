Monsters Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday the team's 2022-23 Training Camp roster and the club's Hockey Operations staff for the 2022-23 AHL season. The Monsters' Training Camp gets underway on Wednesday, October 5th at OBM Arena in Strongsville and will initially feature 24 players; 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below. All on-ice sessions are free to attend, open to the public, and subject to change.

Forwards (13)

37 Roman Ahcan, 77 Tyler Angle, 22 Erik Bradford, 21 Josh Dunne, 64 Trey Fix-Wolansky, 42 Cole Fonstad, 44 Brett Gallant, 25 Jake Gaudet,

11 Tyler Irvine, 29 Robbie Payne, 16 Justin Richards, 71 Brandon Saigeon, 12 Owen Sillinger

Defensemen (9)

7 Gavin Bayreuther, 96 Tim Berni, 88 Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, 14 Marcus Bjork, 34 Cole Clayton, 20 Samuel Knazko, 3 Olivier LeBlanc,

18 Dillon Simpson, 6 Billy Sweezey

Goaltenders (2)

30 Pavel Cajan, 31 Hayden Stewart

Cleveland Monsters 2022-23 Training Camp Schedule

OBM Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136

Wednesday, October 5th 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Thursday, October 6th 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Friday, October 7th 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Monday, October 10th 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Tuesday, October 11th 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Wednesday, October 12th 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

In 2022-23, the Monsters will be led by General Manger Chris Clark, Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber, Associate Coach Mike Haviland, Assistant Coach Mark Letestu, Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen, Video Coach John Hamre, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Ben Eaves. Tom Bourdon returns as Head Athletic Trainer alongside Assistant Athletic Trainer Seth Campbell, while Mitch MacLeod will serve as Equipment Manager alongside Assistant Equipment Manager Jeremy Lasko.

