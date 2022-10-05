Henderson Silver Knights Announce M Resort as First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner
October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that M Resort is the official jersey patch partner for the Silver Knights. During all games, the M Resort logo will be featured on Henderson's home, away, and themed jerseys. The patch will first appear at the start of the 2022-23 season.
"For our first-ever jersey entitlement sponsorship, we wanted to ensure that whoever we partnered with shared the same ethos as our organization. M Resort was the perfect option," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "Our team will be proud to wear the M Resort logo next to our crest during all of our games."
"Entering into our second year with the Henderson Silver Knights, the M Resort could not think of a better way to solidify our partnership than by becoming the Silver Knights official jersey sponsor," said M Resort Vice President and General Manager Hussain Mahrous. "The M Resort and the Silver Knights are two iconic Henderson, NV brands and we look forward to continue to strengthen those bonds both through success on the ice and in the community."
Single-game tickets for all Henderson regular season games are available now.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
