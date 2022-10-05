San Jose Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule

October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today its 2022-23 broadcast schedule.

All exhibition, regular season and postseason games can be heard exclusively within the Barracuda portion of the Sharks+SAP Center App, at SJBarracuda.com/listen and you can watch the games live on AHL TV (exhibition contests will not be available on AHL TV).

On 41 occasions when the Sharks and Barracuda game broadcasts don't overlap, the Barracuda game broadcast will also be available on the Sharks Audio Network, the Sharks 24-hour, seven days a week streaming network on the Sharks+SAP Center app and at SJSharks.com/listen.

The Barracuda pre-game show begins 30 minutes prior to puckdrop and Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) returns for his seventh season as the voice of the team.

