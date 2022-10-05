Dostal Assigned to Gulls
October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned the following player to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Lukas Dostal - G
San Diego's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 29 players: 18 forwards, 8 defensemen and three goaltenders. An updated 2022 San Diego Gulls Training Camp roster is attached.
