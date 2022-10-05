Admirals to Wear Predators Patch on Jersey

October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will wear the Nashville Predators logo as a shoulder patch on the team's sweaters for the first time beginning for the 2022-23 season.

The Predators and Admirals have functioned as affiliates since Nashville's inception in 1998-99, the third longest active streak in the AHL, and more than 200 players have played at least one game for both teams in the past 24 seasons. Additionally, six of Milwaukee's head or assistant coaches have graduated to the NHL level, including current Predators Assistant Coach Todd Richards, Minnesota Wild Head Coach Dean Evason, and New York Islanders Head Coach Lane Lambert.

Many of Nashville's core players spent time with the Admirals, including recently retired goalie Pekka Rinne, who spent his first three seasons in North America with the Ads from 2005-08. Current Preds Captain Roman Josi skated in 74 games over two seasons before getting the full-time nod in Nashville and Filip Forsberg recorded 34 points (15g-19a) in 47 games with Milwaukee in 2013-14 before going on to become the first player in Preds history to score 40 goals in a season.

In addition, roster mainstays for the Predators like Juuse Saros, Mattias Ekholm, Colton Sissons, Alexandre Carrier, Tanner Jeannot, and Yakov Trenin all enjoyed successful stints in Milwaukee before joining the Predators.

The Admirals drop the puck on the 2022-23 campaign on the road in Chicago on Saturday, October 15th. They will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

Individual tickets are now on sale via milwaukeeadmirals.com or at the Admirals Office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave. Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets and other benefits. For group information please call the Admirals Office at (414) 227-0550.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.