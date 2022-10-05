IceHogs Open Preseason with Wild Showdown in Coralville Tonight

The Rockford IceHogs opens the 2022 preseason in a visit to the Iowa Wild at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa tonight at 7 p.m. Tonight is the first of a two-game preseason set between the two clubs and wrapping up with a rematch tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in Coralville.

Tune In to the Action

Listen to tonight's preseason action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

Hello Old Friend

The IceHogs and Wild meet in the preseason for the second consecutive year after battling in a pair of games at Xtreme Arena last season. The clubs split the two-game set where the IceHogs took a 3-0 victory in the opener and the Wild fought back in overtime, 4-3, in the second game. The meetings were the first time ever the IceHogs and Wild had met in preseason play and the first-ever professional hockey games played at Xtreme Arena.

Preseason By the Numbers

Over 15 seasons, the IceHogs are 13-12-1-4 all-time in preseason action while the Wild are 9-6-1-0 over nine seasons.

IceHogs and Wild Prepare for Central Division Showdowns

The IceHogs and Wild will meet 12 times during the upcoming 2022-23 season, tied for the most meetings against one opponent (Chicago Wolves) for the IceHogs. Last season, the IceHogs went 4-5-3-0 against the Wild and hold an all-time record of 43-34-8-3.

The Rockford IceHogs opens their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The IceHogs, alongside the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford, celebrate The IceHogs Opening Act of the 2022-23 season with a block party on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO Harris Bank Center featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts. The party showcases popular local food trucks, drink specials, giveaways and more ahead of the IceHogs taking on the Chicago Wolves inside the BMO at 7 p.m.

Food trucks from Olivo Tacos, 15th and Chris, TNT Funnel Cakes, Inzombia coffee and more will fuel fans for the Opening Act and fans can participate in exciting pregame events like axe throwing, street hockey provided by the Chicago Blackhawks, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, bags/cornhole and more! The block party will take place at the intersection of Elm and Main St., outside of the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

The IceHogs and Hard Rock Casino - Rockford are also teaming up on an exclusive Opening Night Block Party T-shirt giveaway. Fans attending the block party will have the first chance to get a shirt with the remaining shirts available to fans upon entry to the BMO Harris Bank Center.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 37-30-4-1, 79 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 32-31-4-5, 73 points (6th, Central Division)

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

4-5-3-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

43-34-8-3

