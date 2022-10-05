Firebirds Release Group Tickets
October 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds announces that group ticket priority access for parties of 10 or more is now available.
Group ticket priority access for the 2022-2023 season is now available for fans looking to bring a party of 10 or more for a great night of hockey and fun. Groups will receive a discounted ticket. Fans are encouraged to sign-up before the general public on-sale to secure their group outing dates before it is too late.
Home Series in Seattle this October against the Abbotsford Canucks and Calgary Wranglers. The four games will take place at three different venues in the Seattle area. F
Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.
