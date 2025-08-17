New England Revolution vs. LAFC: Full Match Highlights: Son Heung-Min First Start!
Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution YouTube Video
Check out the New England Revolution Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 16, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Columbus Crew (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New York Red Bulls Shut down Philadelphia Union 1-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement for Match against Atlanta United - Colorado Rapids
- Emil Gazdov Loaned to Valour FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Chris Rindov to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Road Stretch at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Minnesota United FC on Saturday Night at Allianz Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Host Los Angeles FC on Saturday in Annual "Match for C.H.A.N.G.E."
- New England Revolution Host August 16 Pop-Up Market at Gillette Stadium with Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) and Heritage Market
- New England Revolution Waive Maxi Urruti and Luis Diaz
- Revolution Down D.C. United, 2-0, with Second-Half Surge
- Revolution Host D.C. United on Saturday Night