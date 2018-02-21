Morning Matchup with the Devils

The Toronto Marlies will play their final game of the season against the Binghamton Devils Wednesday morning in front of a packed crowd of local students from the Toronto District School Board.

Looking to rebound after a 5-2 loss at Air Canada Centre, the Marlies will look to finish a regular season sweep over the Devils. In five games so far, the Marlies have outscored the Devils 19-5.

The Marlies (38-13-0-1) currently hold the top spot in the league and are 28-7-0-0 against North Division opponents.

Binghamton (15-27-6-3) is riding a two-game winning streak into their final trip to Toronto. They defeated Rochester in back-to-back games last weekend.

Miro Aaltonen has had the scoring touch of late for the Marlies, earning 12 points (6G, 6A) in his previous seven games.

Rinat Valiev is riding a six-game point streak, scoring four times and adding two assists in that span.

Andreas Johnsson, who has two goals and four assists in the five games against Binghamton this season, leads the Marlies with 23 goals and 46 points on the year. Ben Smith is averaging a point-per-game against the Devils, with two goals and three assists so far.

For the Devils, Bracken Kearns leads the team in scoring with 11 goals and 36 points this season while defenceman Jacob MacDonald has 15 goals and 35 points.

One key for the Marlies in the game will be scoring the first goal. Twice over the weekend, they gave up the game's first goal but the Marlies hold a 20-2-0-0 record when leading after the first period. Despite the strong record, the Marlies are 4-7-0-0 when trailing after the first, so getting an early lead will be important as they bounce back from suffering two losses in the last three games.

Puck drop for today's game is scheduled for 11 a.m. and fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network, AHL Live and NHL Network in the United States.

