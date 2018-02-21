Shane Hanna Reassigned to Idaho by Texas

February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday that rookie defenseman Shane Hanna has been returned to the ECHL affiliate of the team, the Idaho Steelheads.

Hanna, 22, has appeared in 14 games for the Stars and tallied two assists this seas. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound defenseman spent the previous four seasons playing at Michigan Tech before beginning his pro career. In 28 games with the Steelheads, the Salmon Arm, British Columbia native has 15 points (4-11=15).

