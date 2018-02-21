Iacopelli Reassigned to Indy

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have reassigned forward Matheson Iacopelli from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Iacopelli, 23, has collected 17 points (9g, 8a) in 40 games with Rockford during his first full professional season. He has tallied four multi-point efforts on the year, including his first career two-goal game on Jan. 5 at Grand Rapids, and notched a season-high three-game point streak (2g, 3a) from Oct. 22-27. In addition, the forward has a posted a +6 rating during his current AHL stint.

The Woodhaven, Mich. native originally made both his pro and IceHogs debut last season on March 31 vs. Texas. He tallied four points (1g, 3a) in eight games last year and has now combined for 21 points (10g, 11a) in 48 career AHL games with the IceHogs.

Prior to joining Rockford, Iacopelli notched 43 points (21g, 22a) in 67 games over two seasons at Western Michigan University from 2015-17.

