Blue Jackets Recall Forward Nathan Gerbe from Monsters

February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Nathan Gerbe from the Monsters. In 11 appearances for Cleveland this season, Gerbe posted 1-9-10 with a -7 rating.

A 5'5", 178 lb., left-handed native of Oxford, MI, Gerbe, 30, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. In 394 career NHL appearances spanning parts of eight seasons with Buffalo and the Carolina Hurricanes from 2008-16, Gerbe supplied 58-80-138 with 172 penalty minutes and a -21 rating. In parts of three AHL seasons with the Portland Pirates from 2008-10 and the monsters this year, Gerbe notched 42-62-112 with 109 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 112 appearances, claimed the 2009 Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Rookie of the Year, and was named to the 2010 AHL All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Gerbe accumulated 71-62-133 with 216 penalty minutes and a +43 rating in 123 NCAA appearances for Boston College spanning three seasons from 2005-08. Gerbe helped the Eagles claim the National Championship in 2008 and was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Gerbe twice represented Team USA in the IIHF U20 World Junior Championships (2006, 2007) and helped the Americans claim Bronze Medal honors in the 2007 tournament. Gerbe has spent the past season-plus with the NLA's Gen?ve Servette HC, contributing 13-22-35 with 107 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 45 combined appearances spanning the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home clash vs. the Stockton Heat with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

