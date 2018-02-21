Rangers Assign Ryan Sproul to Hartford

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Ryan Sproul to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sproul, 25, skated in four games with the Rangers after he was recalled on Feb. 12, registering two assists. He made his Rangers debut on Feb. 13 at Minnesota, and he recorded his first assist/point with the Blueshirts on Feb. 17 at Ottawa.

The 6-4, 205-pounder has skated in 41 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Wolf Pack this season, registering 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points, along with 28 penalty minutes. At the time he was recalled by the Rangers on Feb. 12, Sproul was tied for fourth among AHL defensemen in goals this season. Sproul tallied a point in each of his last three AHL games with the Wolf Pack prior to being recalled, registering five points (three goals, two assists) over the span. In addition, he recorded eight points (six goals, two assists) in his last six AHL games and nine points (seven goals, two assists) in his last nine AHL contests before he was recalled by the Rangers.

