Crunch Surge to Top Amerks, 2-1
February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch gave up the first goal, but surged for two tallies just 10 seconds apart in the second period to defeat the Rochester Americans, 2-1, tonight at KeyBank Center.
Carter Verhaeghe led the Crunch with a two-point performance, while Mitchell Stephens and Matthew Peca potted the team's goals. The win advances Syracuse to 31-18-2-3 on the season and moves the Crunch into third in the North Division, ahead of the Amerks.
Goaltender Connor Ingram turned aside 19-of-20 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Amerks netminder Linus Ullmark gave up 2-of-31 in defeat. Syracuse was held scoreless on four power play opportunities and went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Amerks were first on the board with a shorthanded marker 5:01 into the first. Sean Malone sped through the neutral zone and down the left wing to beat Ingram from the circle. Eric Cornel and Taylor Fedun recorded the assists.
Syracuse stole the lead early in the second period with back-to-back goals. At the 1:26 mark, Verhaeghe grabbed the rebound from Dominik Masin's right side shot and sent it across the slot through a defender's legs for Stephens to chip in backdoor. Ten seconds later, Verhaeghe passed off for Peca to pot one from a sharp angle down low. Mat Bodie picked up the secondary helper on the eventual game-winner.
The Crunch return home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday at 7 p.m.
Crunchables: The Crunch allowed their first shorthanded goal since Dec. 15 tonight...Gabriel Dumont made his Crunch season debut tonight...Matthew Peca is tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals on the season.
