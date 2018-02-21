Tampa Bay Lightning Claim Gabriel Dumont off Waivers from Ottawa Senators

February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed forward Gabriel Dumont off waivers from the Ottawa Senators, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Dumont will be assigned to the Syracuse Crunch. Additionally, forward Matthew Peca has also been reassigned to Syracuse.

Dumont, 27, has skated in 30 NHL games this season with the Lightning and Senators, recording one goal and two points to go along with six penalty minutes. In seven games with the Bolts earlier this season, Dumont posted four penalty minutes and 11 shots on goal. He was claimed off waivers by Ottawa on November 22. The Ville Degelis, Quebec native has appeared in 87 career NHL games, posting four goals and nine points. Last season while playing for Tampa Bay, Dumont set career highs for games played (39), goals (two) and points (four).

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound forward has also played in 409 career AHL games over seven seasons, recording 97 goals, 213 points and 516 penalty minutes. Dumont recorded five goals and 10 points in 20 games with the Crunch during the 2016-17 season. During the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, Dumont notched five goals and 11 points, helping the Crunch reach the Calder Cup Final.

Dumont was originally signed by the Lightning on July 1, 2016 as a free agent.

Peca, 24, skated in 10 games with the Lightning this season after being called up on January 21, posting two goals and five points to go along with a plus-6 rating. He registered a four-game point streak from January 25 through February 3 which included goals in back-to-back games against Winnipeg and Calgary. Peca has appeared in 20 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past two seasons, notching three goals and seven points.

The Petawawa, Ontario native has played in 42 games with Syracuse this season, registering eight goals and 31 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes. Peca ranks fourth on the Crunch for points and is tied for second for assists with 23. Peca was named to his first AHL All-Star Game at the beginning of January.

Peca was drafted by the Lightning in the seventh round, 201st overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

