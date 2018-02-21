Penguins Sign Anthony Peters to AHL Contract

February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Anthony Peters to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2017-18 season through the 2018-2019 campaign.

Peters, 26, has recorded a 7-4-2 record this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and a 2.83 goals against average and .900 save percentage over the course of two separate professional tryout agreements with the Penguins. Peters began his second PTO with a six-game winning streak that spanned Dec. 29, 2017 - Jan. 17, 2018. The Blyth, Ontario native registered the first shutout of his AHL career on Jan. 24 against the Hershey Bears.

Peters has played 16 games this year with the Cincinnati Cyclones, posting a 10-4-1 record. He owns a .925 save percentage and a 2.34 goals against average in the ECHL this season.

Prior to turning pro, Peters spent four years playing at Saint Mary's University. He was named 2014-2015 CIS Goaltender of the Year and was named to the CIS First All-Star Team in his freshman and senior seasons at Saint Mary's.

