Early Bird Offer for 2018-19 Season Tickets Now Available for a Limited Time

February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are encouraging fans to take advantage of the "Early Bird" offer for the 2018-19 American Hockey League season before the first deadline expires on Friday, March 23.

Fans that put down a deposit of $50 per seat by Rochester's home game on Friday, March 23 can lock in their seat and take advantage of special benefits for next season. In doing so, fans will receive a 2018-19 Season Ticket Member gift, 2018 Calder Cup Playoff amenities and more exclusive benefits.

"Early Bird" Amerks full-season (37 games) ticket packages start as low as $444, or just $12 per game, while half-season packages (19 games) are available beginning at $266, or just $14 per game.

Membership Level Full Per Seat Per Game Full-Season Package Half Per Seat Per Game Half-Season Package

100 Center Ice $18 $667 $21 $399

200 Center Ice $16 $592 $19 $361

100 Attack Zone $16 $592 $19 $361

100 Value Zone $13 $481 $16 $304

200 Corner Zone $13 $481 $16 $304

200 End Zone $12 $444 $14 $266

Other Early Bird incentives for full and half-season membership holders include the opportunity to be selected in monthly drawings (June-September) to win an autographed Amerks item and one ticket per seat purchased for select Buffalo Sabres home games during the 2018-19 season.

Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with current players and Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more.

Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14, while Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

