Details Announced for History of Hockey Night
February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce additional details for its History of Hockey Night on Feb. 24 at the Yardmen Arena.
There will be a special Hockey Hall of Fame display featuring NHL trophies and a variety of famous hockey memorabilia that relates to players, teams and moments from hockey in the Bay of Quinte.
Additionally, there will be a specific Hull family display highlighting the incredible NHL successes of Bobby, Dennis and Brett during their illustrious NHL careers. There will also be a display looking back at the Subban family after the impact PK, Malcolm and Jordan made in the Belleville community.
Furthermore, there will be displays recognizing the Belleville Bulls and Belleville McFarlands as well as vignettes from notable residents and former players from the Bay of Quinte area that have had impact on hockey in the area
The night's ceremonial faceoff will feature people who have had an impact on hockey in the Bay of Quite area.
In addition to the History of Hockey night, the third pack of exclusive Belleville Senators Hockey Cards will be available to the first 3,000 fans upon entry. Less than 500 tickets are available for the game.
