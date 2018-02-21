T-Birds Recall D Downing from Manchester (ECHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that they have recalled defenseman Mike Downing from the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL as part of a reassignment transaction by the Florida Panthers.

Downing, 22, has skated in 94 career AHL games, 93 of which have come with the Thunderbirds. In that time, he has posted three goals and 15 assists, in addition to 87 penalty minutes in a Springfield jersey.

The Canton, Mich. native is originally a fourth round selection (97th overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2013 NHL Draft. He scored a goal and added an assist in his three-game stint with the Monarchs.

The Thunderbirds return to the MassMutual Center for their next contest on Friday, Feb. 23 against the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m. ET. Springfield then takes to the road to take on the Utica Comets on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

