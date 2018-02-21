Heat Support Hockey Weekend Across America

February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today their Hockey Weekend Across America events taking place on March 2 through March 4. The Heat's Hockey Weekend Across America (HHWAA) is an annual event of USA Hockey in its 11th year, aimed at celebrating the sport of hockey throughout America, and to provide opportunities for those who haven't played hockey to try the sport.

Each day of HWAA has a unique theme, starting with Friday's "Wear your Jersey Day", where fans are encouraged to wear their favorite hockey jerseys to school, work, or out and about around town. Fans are encouraged to wear their hockey jerseys and share them with us on Social Media using the Hashtag #HHWAA for a chance to see their picture on our video board during the Saturday and Sunday games. One lucky fan who posts a picture of themselves in a jersey using the #HHWAA tag on social media will be selected to win a Heat replica jersey!

Plus, any fan wearing their youth or adult league team's jersey at the Stockton Arena Ticket Office during the Heat home games on Saturday, March 3 or Sunday, March 4 will receive a free ticket to the game.

Then on Saturday, March 3, it's "Try Hockey Day" where fans can try the sport for FREE at Oak Park Ice Arena, the Official Practice Facility of the Stockton Heat, from 8:35 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The program offers first-time boys and girls, 10-years-old and younger a chance to get on the rink in full hockey equipment and try the sport for FREE! Fans can sign up for the program by visiting tryhockey4free.org.

Also on Saturday beginning at 1:45 p.m., the Heat will host a broomball session until 2:30 p.m. at Stockton Arena for fans who are interested in beginning to learn the sport. Broomball rules are similar to the rules of hockey, except the equipment necessary to play differs with broomball being played with broom-like sticks and players wearing their shoes instead of skates. Sign up now by visiting stocktonheat.com/hockeyweekendacrossamerica. All participants will be required to sign a waiver before entering the ice surface.

The Heat will then host the Bakersfield Condors at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 for Star Wars Night.

Finally, on Sunday, March 4, the Heat will "Celebrate Local Hockey Heroes" at their game against the San Diego Gulls at 5:00 p.m. The local hockey community is encouraged to nominate their local hockey heroes, be they local youth or adult players, coaches, team managers or anyone who helps make a positive contribution to local hockey in the Central Valley and East Bay.

These heroes should be nominated based on their passion for the sport and their contributions to the local hockey community. Nominations will be accepted through an online form and a panel of judges will select three winners, who will be honored and celebrated at the game on March 4.

For more information on Hockey Weekend Across America, visit stocktonheat.com/hockeyweekendacrossamerica.

