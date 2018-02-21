Hilbrich Signs PTO with Wolves

February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVEIW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that the club has signed forward Christian Hilbrich to a professional tryout contract.

The 6-foot-7, 228-pound Hilbrich joins the Wolves from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. He owns a team-best 19 goals and second-best 37 points. Through 52 games this season, Hilbrich has produced four power-play goals and 24 penalty minutes.

Following the conclusion of his senior season (2015-16) at Cornell University - where he served as captain - Hilbrich signed a professional contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the 2016-17 campaign.

Hilbrich spent the majority of his pro rookie season with ECHL's Wheeling Nailers and appeared in 65 games. His 45 points (16G, 29A) ranked second in scoring among the team's rookies and sixth overall.

At the AHL level, Hilbrich skated in six games for the Penguins and made his league debut on Feb. 17, 2017. He has yet to record an AHL point.

The Port Credit, Ontario, native spent four seasons at Cornell and appeared in 115 games. He accrued 48 points (27G, 21A) during his tenure with the Big Red.

Hilbrich will be available when the Wolves face the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Van Andel Arena. The Wolves' bid for their third consecutive win at The Van begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on AHLLive.com. For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.