Monsters Scorched by Heat, 6-3

February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Stockton Heat on Wednesday at The Q by a final score of 6-3. With the loss, Cleveland fell to 17-28-4-3 overall this season and with a .394 points percentage, the Monsters remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters claimed a 1-0 lead on Wednesday when Jordan Schroeder notched an even-strength goal at 11:33 of the first on feeds from Carter Camper and Brady Austin. Two minutes later, an unassisted five-on-five Spencer Foo marker leveled things at one for the Heat at 13:33. In the middle frame, Stockton grabbed a 2-1 edge with a power-play strike from Hunter Shinkaruk at 5:37, but the Monsters responded with another even-strength Schroeder marker at 6:08, from Nick Moutrey, that tied the game at two apiece. The Heat added a pair of late even-strength tallies, from Austin Carroll and Shinkaruk at 6:22 and 19:33 respectively, to take a 4-2 lead into the third period.

The Heat pushed their advantage to 5-2 early in the third when Rasmus Andersson connected for an even-strength goal at 3:04, but the Monsters drew within a pair at 5-3 when Joe Pendenza deflected home a five-on-five finish at 6:06 by virtue of a slick setup from Miles Koules and Garret Cockerill before the Heat iced a 6-3 victory with an empty-netter from Morgan Klimchuk at 16:48.

Monsters net-minder Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 10-16-2 this season after stopping nine of the 13 shots he faced through the first two periods of play before Ivan Kulbakov stopped four pucks for Cleveland in the final period in relief. On the other side, Stockton's Mason McDonald improved to 3-0-0 this year by virtue of a 21-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday rematch vs. the Heat with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on SportsTime Ohio, Alt 99.1, and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



Images from this story

American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.