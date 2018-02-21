Berra Recalled by Anaheim
February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Reto Berra from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Berra, 31 (1/3/87), has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average (GAA) and .926 save percentage (SV%) in five games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 5, 2017, Berra made his Anaheim debut on Oct. 13 at Colorado and earned his first win as a Duck on Nov. 20 at San Jose. The 6-4, 218-pound goaltender has posted a 20-36-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and .905 SV% in 76 career NHL games with Anaheim, Florida (2016-17), Colorado (2013-16) and Calgary (2013-14).
Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Berra went 11-7-0 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .919 SV% in 19 games with San Diego this season. The Bulach, Switzerland native owns a 37-32-4 record with four shutouts, a 2.76 GAA and .911 SV% in 80 career AHL games.
