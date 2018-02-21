Hogs Host Country Night on Friday, March 23

February 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are hosting Country Night when they take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, March 23 at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m. The contest features live music throughout the evening from local country band, "StateLine," and the first 2,500 fans in attendance can complete their "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead series with a free bobblehead of current Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (courtesy of Pepsi Zero Sugar).

FRIDAY, MARCH 23 vs. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Blues Flame Lounge opens at 5:15 p.m. (Fans ages 21+).

Country Night: Enjoy live music from local country band "StateLine" throughout the evening's contest, beginning at 6 p.m. The group will perform on the stage behind section 101 before and after the IceHogs game, and during each intermission. Following the conclusion of the game, StateLine will flip around its band setup to play music facing out towards the concourse-area of the Kids Korner. Fans are invited to stop by that area of the BMO concourse to listen to the live music and enjoy additional drink specials during the postgame festivities.

Blues Flame Lounge Pregame Party (presented by Vintage @ 501): Fans ages 21 and older can kick-off the weekend with a Pregame Party at the Blues Flame Lounge (presented by Vintage @ 501), located on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. The event includes live music by Hobson's Choice, and will also feature free appetizers and happy-hour specials.

Dean Lowry Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free bobblehead of Green Bay Packers defensive end and Rockford native, Dean Lowry, courtesy of Pepsi Zero Sugar. The giveaway is the third and final bobblehead in the IceHogs' "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead series, which highlights local athletes who have reached MLB (Jake Smolinski), the NBA (Fred VanVleet) and NFL (Lowry).

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815-968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.