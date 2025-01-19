Moose Still Can't Score against Toronto

January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (11-21-1-1) fell 5-0 the Toronto Marlies (20-10-2-3) on Sunday. The Moose were coming off a 3-0 loss against Toronto two days prior.

Alex Nylander opened the scoring for the Marlies, three minutes into the first period to give Toronto an early 1-0 lead. The Moose were held off the scoresheet through the first frame, with Matt Murray making six saves to keep his crease clear for Toronto. Kaapo Kähkönen made 10 saves on 11 shots in net for Manitoba.

Neither team found the back of the net through the middle frame, with the Moose outshooting the Marlies 12-9 during the period. Both squads had a pair of power plays, including some five-on-three time, but were unable to put anything up on the board. Dylan Coghlan nearly tied the game for Manitoba, but his shot from the slot rang off the post. Kähkönen made nine saves in the frame, and Murray made 12 stops in the Toronto net.

Jacob Quillan established a two-goal lead for the Marlies with a power play goal, four minutes into the final frame. Marshall Rifai added a goal of his own two minutes later to put Toronto up 3-0. Matthew Barbolini scored his second tally of the weekend two minutes later, pushing the Marlies lead to 4-0. Cedric Paré netted a power play goal in the final minutes of the game to secure a 5-0 win for the Marlies. Kähkönen made 25 saves in the Manitoba loss, and Murray made 32 stops to earn his second shutout of the weekend.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Ashton Sautner (Click for full interview)

"It's not up to our standard. We had our struggles before the roadtrip, I thought we took some steps on that roadtrip and started to find a bit of an identity. Ultimately we come home and put up two performances that were no where near the same as where we were on the road."

Statbook

Dylan Coghlan led the team with five shots on goal

What's Next?

The Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

