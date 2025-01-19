Stars Winning Streak Ends at Five
January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes (left) fights for position against the Milwaukee Admirals
(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were shut out by the Milwaukee Admirals 4-0 on Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in front of a fourth consecutive sellout crowd of 6,778.
Milwaukee took an early lead 5:54 into the contest, when Anthony Angello fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Magnus Hellberg. Ryder Rolston doubled the Admirals' advantage just two minutes later, blasting a shot from the slot that beat Hellberg over the left shoulder.
Just over two and a half minutes past the midway point of the game, Jake Lucchini extended the Admirals' lead to 3-0, beating Hellberg with a shot through traffic from the point.
Despite a strong third-period effort in which the Stars outshot the Admirals 20-5, they unable to score, as Matt Murray recorded 30 saves in his return to Cedar Park. Murray had five shutouts from 2022-24 with the Stars, and Sunday's win was his first shutout since joining the Admirals.
Hellberg made 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss for the Stars, and the Admirals added an empty-net goal late in regulation to complete the 4-0 score.
The Stars will return to action next Saturday at 7:00 PM, as they take on the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes (left) fights for position against the Milwaukee Admirals
(Andy Nietupski)
