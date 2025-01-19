No Quit: Wranglers Beat Gulls 6-5 in Overtime

January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers battled the San Diego Gulls at the Pachenga Arena Saturday night in a nail-biting contest that saw five lead changes, back-and-forth goals, and a stunning overtime finish.

Martin Frk, Jonathan Aspirot, Parker Bell, Sam Morton, and Hunter Brzustewicz scored in regulation.

In the end, it was Captain Clutch, Clark Bishop, who secured the 6-5 overtime victory for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers drew first blood early in the game as Frk fired a trademark blast past Gulls goaltender Oscar Dansk off a faceoff win by Clark Bishop.

Frk made no mistake from the left circle, giving Calgary a 1-0 lead.

The Wranglers doubled their lead in the second period when Aspirot capitalized on a slick pass from Brett Davis.

The assist marked Davis' first AHL point.

But the Gulls weren't ready to go quietly.

Late in the frame, Sasha Pastujov cut the lead in half, scoring to make it 2-1 and keeping San Diego within striking distance.

Judd Caulfield tied things up 2-2 in the third period.

The back-and-forth continued when Parker Bell fired a shot from the slot to put the Wranglers back on top 3-2, with Aspirot adding another assist.

But once again, the Gulls answered.

Tristan Luneau fired home the equalizer to make it 3-3.

Morton put the Wranglers back ahead 4-3, firing a shot past Dansk after a perfect setup by Dryden Hunt.

With the game hanging in the balance, Pavol Regenda responded for the Gulls to tie it 4-4, sending the contest into its final minutes.

With under two minutes left, Nathan Gaucher capitalized on a turnover for a breakaway goal, giving the Gulls their first lead of the game at 5-4.

But just when it seemed like San Diego might pull away, Wranglers defenseman Brzustewicz struck.

With 11 seconds remaining, Brzustewicz scored off his own rebound to send the game into overtime..

In the extra frame, it was Bishop who sealed the deal.

After the Gulls turned the puck over in the Wranglers zone, Bishop scooped it up and quickly transitioned from blueline to blueline, showing composure under pressure.

He then found Frk on a beautiful tic-tac-toe play, and Bishop finished the job, giving the Wranglers a 6-5 overtime victory.

