Firebirds Score Late in Third Period to Defeat Eagles

January 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated to the Colorado Eagles on Sunday afternoon at Blue Arena by the final score of 4-2. Logan Morrison, Lleyton Roed, and Ty Nelson all scored in the last 5:10 of the third period to help propel Coachella Valley to their 21st win of the season and move them back into second place in the Pacific Division.

QUICK NOTES

The teams each put nine shots on goal in the first period, but the first twenty minutes remained scoreless.

Cale Fleury scored the first goal of the game with a blast from the blue line for his sixth goal of the season. Daniel Sprong and Logan Morrison each earned assists on the strike at 6:58 of the second period.

Colorado netted two goals in the final five minutes of the middle frame to take the lead. Tye Felhaber tied the game, and Jake Wise scored a powerplay goal to put the Eagles on top.

The Firebirds tied the game with 5:10 left in the third period on a powerplay goal from Logan Morrison. Brandon Biro won the faceoff, and Morrison ripped a shot over the glove of Eagles' goaltender Kevin Mandolese just three seconds into the man-advantage.

Coachella Valley took the lead 41 seconds later as Lleyton Roed picked up a loose puck and beat Mandolese to make it 3-2. The goal was Roed's 11th of the season and was assisted by Jacob Melanson and Nik Brouillard.

After Eagles' forward Mark Senden was called for high-sticking with just over three minutes left, Ty Nelson took a shot on net that leaked through Mandolese, extending the Firebirds' lead to 4-2. Brouillard and Ben Meyers picked up the assists on Nelson's third of the season to put away the game.

Coachella Valley moves to 21-13-1-4 on the season and have won four of their last five games. With the win, the Firebirds are back in sole possession of the second place in the Pacific Division with 47 points.

The Firebirds finished the game 4-for-5 on the penalty kill and 2-for-4 on the powerplay.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 24 saves on 26 shots to earn his 12th victory of the season, the most among AHL rookie goaltenders.

Coachella Valley outshot Colorado 29-26.

The Firebirds continue their four-game road trip this Wednesday, January 22nd as they face the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

